The Ghost Of Paul Revere have announced their 2020 spring tour, which sees them play headlining shows up and down the East Coast.

The spring tour will commence on May 1st at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia, PA before shows at Pearl Street Warehouse in Washington, D.C. on May 2nd and The Wescott Theater in Syracuse, NY on May 3rd. They will then have a few days off ahead of shows at Clark Hall at Kinsmen Brewing Co. in Southington, CT on May 7th, the Mercury Lounge in New York, NY on May 8th, and Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA on May 9th.

Tickets for their 2020 spring tour go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. EST. For more ticket information, click here.

The Maine-grown holler-roots band offers music aficionados of all ilks a healthy mix of bluegrass, folk, and rock n’ roll. The Ghost Of Paul Revere—comprised of members Griffin Sherry (guitar/vocals), Max Davis (banjo/vocals), and Sean McCarthy (bass/vocals)—had an explosive 2019 that saw them play in venues from coast to coast, and they look to continue that success ahead of their 2020 spring tour.

Their January and February calendars are booked with shows across the Northeast United States and Canada before they head off to Europe in March. Beginning in March, The Ghost Of Paul Revere will play shows across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark before a show in Bend, OR on April 25th ahead of their spring tour. Be sure to visit their Facebook to stay up to date on future shows.