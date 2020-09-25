Max Creek will mark almost half a century of music with a special concert at the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod October 9th, the band announced Friday.

This comes as the latest installment of the Yarmouth, MA’s Drive-On Concert Series. The run of socially-distanced shows has already seen performances from jam favorites Goose and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, with shows from Dark Star Orchestra, Twiddle, The Disco Biscuits, and more still on the horizon.

Formed in 1971, Max Creek has survived through multiple permutations and existed within a wide variety of genres including rock, country, folk, reggae, calypso, and many more. Anchored by the “front line” of guitarist Scott Murawski (Mike Gordon), keyboardist Mark Mercier, and bassist John Rider who have all been in the band since the mid-7os, the group is a piece of American music history that continues to deliver in a live setting.

Tickets to Max Creek at the Yarmouth Drive-In, as well as a full list of safety precautions, are available now through the venue’s website.