The String Cheese Incident have teamed up with dub producer Gaudi for an updated version of SCI’s guest-filled cover on Bob Marley‘s “Crisis”.

The cover was originally released back in May as a tribute to the first responders on the front lines of COVID-19. Featured in the video are SCI members Jason Hann and Michael Kang, alongside Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band), Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band), Jeff Chimenti (Dead & Company), Nigel Hall (Lettuce), Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note), Mark Lettieri (Snarky Puppy), Shaun Martin (Snarky Puppy), and MonoNeon (Ghost-Note).

This new video finds the group’s original mix enhanced by the legendary production prowess of Guadi. The Italian-born musician (real name, Daniele Gaudi) has worked with the likes of Steel Pulse, Shpongle, even Marley himself, along with many more. In this dub version of “Crisis”, Gaudi adds the echo, delays, and other effects that give an already noteworthy cover some extra reggae authenticity.

Hann, who also edited the video together, said in the YouTube description,

Soon after [the original release], I was in touch with legendary dub producer, GAUDI (Steel Pulse, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Mad Professor, Horace Andy, Adrien Sherwood, The Orb, Sizzla, Youth) and trying to figure out how we could collaborate on something during the Summer. I told him about this video I was working on and he was down for doing a dub remix version of it.

I was super excited about redoing the video to reflect his dubbed out version – the delays, instruments dropping in and out, showing GAUDI working the recording console, etc. I finally finished my video edit yesterday and wanted to get this out to y’all.

Watch The String Cheese Incident and friends cover “Crisis” by Bob Marley, with some production assistance from Gaudi.

The String Cheese Incident & Friends – “Crisis” (in dub) – Produced and Dubbed by Gaudi

